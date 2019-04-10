Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

2km queues after caravan flips over on Pacific Motorway

Jackie Munro
by
10th Apr 2019 11:08 AM | Updated: 12:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 12.35pm: THERE are heavy traffic conditions on the Pacific Motorway after a crash involving a car towing a caravan.

Live Traffic NSW has reported queues of 2km and drivers are warned to expect lengthy delays.

 

UPDATE, 12.15pm: A tow truck is currently on scene at an accident on the Pacific Highway, just south of the Brunswick River where a caravan has flipped onto its side.

An ambulance spokesman said a patient, believed to be the driver, suffered only minor injuries and was not transported to hospital.

One northbound lane of the highway remains closed, and motorists are urged to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

 

Original story: The crash happened at Brunswick Heads, near Gulgan Rd, just after 11am.

It is understood the caravan has flipped onto its side.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the condition of patients could not be confirmed at this stage.

Northbound traffic is being affected and drivers can expect major delays in the area.

Emergency services and tow trucks are at the scene.

More to come.

crash nsw ambulance pacific highway pacific motorway
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Court to consider action on 'cult' founder's lawyer

    premium_icon Court to consider action on 'cult' founder's lawyer

    News A LENGTHY letter sent from the law firm the day of her father's funeral included "personal insults”.

    Cafe owner 'terrified' new development will shut them down

    premium_icon Cafe owner 'terrified' new development will shut them down

    Council News The $2.3m DA is being assessed by Lismore City Council

    Owner of contaminated land asks council to buy him out

    premium_icon Owner of contaminated land asks council to buy him out

    Council News Major landslip at Lismore Heights still on the council's agenda

    Future of rail corridor to be revealed

    premium_icon Future of rail corridor to be revealed

    Council News Glimpse to be offered on potential future use of rail corridor