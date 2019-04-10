2km queues after caravan flips over on Pacific Motorway

UPDATE, 12.35pm: THERE are heavy traffic conditions on the Pacific Motorway after a crash involving a car towing a caravan.

Live Traffic NSW has reported queues of 2km and drivers are warned to expect lengthy delays.

UPDATE, 12.15pm: A tow truck is currently on scene at an accident on the Pacific Highway, just south of the Brunswick River where a caravan has flipped onto its side.

An ambulance spokesman said a patient, believed to be the driver, suffered only minor injuries and was not transported to hospital.

One northbound lane of the highway remains closed, and motorists are urged to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

Original story: The crash happened at Brunswick Heads, near Gulgan Rd, just after 11am.

It is understood the caravan has flipped onto its side.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the condition of patients could not be confirmed at this stage.

Northbound traffic is being affected and drivers can expect major delays in the area.

Emergency services and tow trucks are at the scene.

More to come.