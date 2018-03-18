Menu
Police are treating the car fire at Goonellabah Football Club as suspicious.
Crime

Car torched on local sporting field

Samantha Poate
by
18th Mar 2018 9:45 AM

FIREFIGHTERS rushed to the soccer fields in Goonellabah just before 6am this morning, after receiving reports of a car on fire at Spring Avenue.

Goonellabah Fire & Rescue teams got the call at 5:50am and police were notified immediately.

When they arrived on scene they found the silver station wagon alight in the middle of the sporting field.

A NSW police spokesman said the vehicle is believed to have been stolen.

Anyone with information should contact crime stoppers 1800 333 000.

Lismore Northern Star
