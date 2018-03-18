Car torched on local sporting field

Police are treating the car fire at Goonellabah Football Club as suspicious.

FIREFIGHTERS rushed to the soccer fields in Goonellabah just before 6am this morning, after receiving reports of a car on fire at Spring Avenue.

Goonellabah Fire & Rescue teams got the call at 5:50am and police were notified immediately.

When they arrived on scene they found the silver station wagon alight in the middle of the sporting field.

A NSW police spokesman said the vehicle is believed to have been stolen.

Anyone with information should contact crime stoppers 1800 333 000.