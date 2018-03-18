Car torched on local sporting field
FIREFIGHTERS rushed to the soccer fields in Goonellabah just before 6am this morning, after receiving reports of a car on fire at Spring Avenue.
Goonellabah Fire & Rescue teams got the call at 5:50am and police were notified immediately.
When they arrived on scene they found the silver station wagon alight in the middle of the sporting field.
A NSW police spokesman said the vehicle is believed to have been stolen.
Anyone with information should contact crime stoppers 1800 333 000.