Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Toyota Echo burnt at Semaphore on 20/11/20
Toyota Echo burnt at Semaphore on 20/11/20
Crime

‘Car thief’ tries to flee into sea

by Patrick James
21st Nov 2020 6:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been arrested after dumping a stolen car at Taperoo then attempting to get away from police by swimming out to sea

At around 2.35am on Saturday morning, police and MFS crews were called to a house on Karoola court after reports a Toyota Echo had been abandoned.

The car was found on fire on the Esplanade in the car park north of Strathfield Tce.

The Toyota Echo burnt at Semaphore. Picture: SA Police
The Toyota Echo burnt at Semaphore. Picture: SA Police

Police began searching for the man who was seen running away from the car.

The man then allegedly ran towards the ocean and attempted to swim away.

Immediately, the police helicopter was called in, tracking the man in the water until he surrendered.

The 29-year-old Munno Para man was charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle and arson.

He was refused bail and will appear in the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday.

Originally published as 'Car thief' tries to flee into sea

More Stories

car thief crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bishop says ‘thank God for insurance’ after $1M repairs

        Premium Content Bishop says ‘thank God for insurance’ after $1M repairs

        News FIRE and water damage caused extensive and expensive repairs for St Carthage’s Cathedral after an arson attack.

        ‘Beyond ridiculous’: Your say on our local roads

        Premium Content ‘Beyond ridiculous’: Your say on our local roads

        News SEE what local residents had to say about our roads in the Northern Rivers.

        ‘WOW’: Councillor’s surprise at green light for development

        Premium Content ‘WOW’: Councillor’s surprise at green light for development

        Council News CONCERNS about the proposal had included its scale and density and the impact on...

        Riot squad on call as schoolies descend on Byron Bay

        Premium Content Riot squad on call as schoolies descend on Byron Bay

        News Tweed-Byron Police won’t tolerate any public health order breaches at schoolies.