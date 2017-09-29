32°
Car thief sits on pillow to see over dashboard

An unlicenced young person has been charged with taking a car without the owner's permission.
A YOUNG person has taken a car without the permission of the owner at Evans Head, police allege.

At 8.30am on Thursday the juvenile drove the car to the Evans Head skate park.

A number of witnesses noticed the bad driving and notified the police.

From there the car was stopped by police on Woodburn Street.

It was then the police found the juvenile was sitting on a pillow in order to see over the dashboard.

The juvenile was taken to Ballina Police Station where they were charged with  taking and driving a car without the consent of the owner and driving unlicensed.

The juvenile will appear in Ballina Childrens Court in October.

