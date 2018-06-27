Car 'T-boned' by truck in serious crash
A YOUNG woman has been transported to Gold Coast Hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Murwillumbah this morning.
Paramedics were called to the scene on Tweed Valley Way at South Murwillumbah just before 11am following reports a truck had "T-boned" a car.
An Ambulance NSW media spokesman said three ambulances were tasked to the job plus a rescue helicopter from Queensland.
Two of the three patients were able to walk from the wreckage of the vehicle and treated for minor injuries.
A third patient, an 18-year-old woman was trapped inside the vehicle.
She sustained spinal neck and chest injuries and was taken via road to Gold Coast University Hospital.