Car survives somersault crash

WORKING HARD: Robbie Mazzer hopes to have his car ready for this Saturday night's 50-lap Wingless Sprintcar. Tony Powell

CAR owner Tony Powell and his driver Robbie Mazzer are burning the midnight oil in a bid to have their Wingless Sprintcar repaired in time for this Saturday night's meeting at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

Mazzer was the innocent party in a crash that saw his car somersault several times at Brisbane's Archerfield Speedway last Saturday night.

The car was extensively damaged forcing Powell and Mazzer to spend many hours this week in the workshop in order to have the machine ready for this weekend at Lismore.

The Powell-Mazzer team have two cars so it was a case of swapping some parts from one car to the other.

However, the spare parts inventory required to get the Wingless Sprintcar back on the track is considerable after the car took a pounding in the accident.

Read end and axle damage was considerable, while the drive shaft, radius rods, front axle, Jacobs Ladder and shock absorbers had to be replaced.

"We swapped diffs after the crash pulled all of the front out of the diff and also replaced some of the running gear, while the tail and fuel tank also took a big hit,” Powell said yesterday.

"There's a lot to do to get the car race ready but hopefully we can get everything done in time for Saturday.”

Mazzer was running strongly one the low line entering the straight at Archerfield Speedway when hit from behind by another driver who attempted an inside pass.

This Saturday night's Lismore meeting is important for the Wingless Sprintcars. The main event will be held over a 50-lap distance as part of the 2018-19 season Golden Anniversary celebrations.

There are also points up for grabs in the Lismore Workers Club Driver to America series.

Powell has a busy schedule this week. He's not only a Wingless Sprintcar owner, but he is also the long time track curator and speedway photographer at the Lismore Showground.

In addition to working on his Wingless Sprintcar since last Sunday, he's also spending long hours on track preparation for this Saturday night's fixture.

Racing for Street Stocks, Formula 500s, Four Cylinder, Junior and Productions Sedans will be the support card to the Wingless Sprintcars. Gates open at 4pm and racing starts at 5.30pm.