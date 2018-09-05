Menu
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Car stolen, plates replaced in alleged theft

5th Sep 2018 4:49 PM

POLICE have charged a man with stealing a car in East Lismore.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said the car was stolen on Sunday morning.

He said police had today charged a man in relation to this.

"At 5:50am this morning police saw the stolen vehicle being driven along Ballina Road, Lismore,” he said.

"The driver, a 21 year old Lismore man, was placed under arrest.

"Checks revealed he is a suspended driver and an incorrect plate was attached to the car.”

He said police searched the 21-year-old and found methamphetamine and cannabis in his possession.

A roadside drug detection test provided positive readings for both drugs, Sen Cnst Henderson said.

He was charged with driving a conveyance without consent of the owner, driving while suspended, using a vehicle displaying misleading number plates and two counts of possessing a prohibited drug.

A further charge may be laid depending on the outcome of the drug analysis.

The man is expected to face Lismore Local Court in October.

