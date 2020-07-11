Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man’s has been dragged from his car by two knife-wielding men in a violent carjacking in a Brisbane McDonald’s carpark.
A man’s has been dragged from his car by two knife-wielding men in a violent carjacking in a Brisbane McDonald’s carpark.
Crime

Car stolen at knifepoint in Macca’s carpark

Angela Seng
by and Angela Seng
11th Jul 2020 10:04 AM

Queensland Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that took place Friday night in McDonald's carpark at Stafford in Brisbane's northwest.

At about 10pm, a 60-year-old man was sitting in a white Holden Commodore near Stafford Rd when a man approached the car, opened the passenger door and threatened the driver with a knife.

A second man opened the driver's door and dragged the man out of his vehicle.

The driver sustained minor injuries but was not taken to hospital.

The suspects fled in the Commodore and are still on the loose.

Investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as Car stolen at knifepoint in Macca's carpark

crime macdonalds

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Victims’ will be character witnesses for fraud accused

        premium_icon ‘Victims’ will be character witnesses for fraud accused

        Crime POLICE will allege $66,637 was taken between the two alleged offences.

        Photos of kids were for 'sexual gratification', court hears

        premium_icon Photos of kids were for 'sexual gratification', court hears

        News Solomon Canuto in court over child abuse images

        Drunk driver busted in his own street after fishing trip

        premium_icon Drunk driver busted in his own street after fishing trip

        News Police pulled over the Vietnam veteran because a chair was under

        Why our farmers need to fill out this critical census

        premium_icon Why our farmers need to fill out this critical census

        News THE data provided will ensure people get the help they need when emergencies or...