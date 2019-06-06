Car share service zooms into town

GREEN ALTERNATIVE: PopCar Director Anothony Welsh at the launch of the new service in Byron Bay yesterday.

IT'S a popular concept in Australia's capital cities and now the first car sharing service has popped up in Byron Bay.

Popcar is a share car service offering residents the benefits of having access to a car without having to own one, while promising freedom and a sustainable form of transport for locals.

In a jont project with Byron Shire Council, Popcar's share car pilot program will be trialled for 12-months and will start with a fleet of 10 hybrid vehicles.

The partnership sees the council providing eight specific Popcar parking spaces in Byron Bay and two parking spaces in Mullumbimby to enable residents to pick up a car from a convenient location.

PopCar Director Anthony Welsh said the program would let locals and visitors have an alternative, cost effective and convenient way to access some of the latest cars to suit any occasion.

"The service will reduce the number of cars on the road while solely offering hybrid cars with low emissions to encourage a more sustainable future," Mr Welsh said.

"Car sharing is helping to get more cars off the road to both help the environment and reduce congestion to help the Byron town centre become more pedestrian-friendly.

He said members could book a Popcar vehicle from a starting price of $6.60 an hour.

"You only pay for what you use and we take care of everything else, including registration, fuel, insurance and maintenance. If your ride ends and you are still driving, you pay the extra."

Byron Shire council Mayor Simon Richardson took a Popcar vehicle for a test drive at yesterday's launch.

"This pilot is to test the market and see if there is a long-term potential for a car sharing service in the Shire," he said.

"We know that Byron residents keenly support sustainability initiatives - so ee are keen to explore how it might work - the concept makes sense.

"It's not a massive fleet - hopefully it will be a sign of things to come - then other regional towns up the north coast may have them as well which will allow the cars to be dropped off and picked up with more ease.

Any licensed driver over the age of 18 will be able to use the Popcar service and the cars are available to use from one hour to up to four days at a time.

The range of hybrid cars that will be offered in Byron are Toyota Corolla Hybrid and as further models are added Popcar is planning on expanding the fleet with Australia's first Toyota SUV hybrids.

Popcar is currently operating in specific locations across Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra and the launch in Byron Shire forms part of Popcar's broader plans to expand the service across the country.

For more information visit www.popcar.com.au.