FED UP: Caloundra resident Deborah Turner is sick of people dumping cars and rubbish in the forestry surrounding her home.
FED UP: Caloundra resident Deborah Turner is sick of people dumping cars and rubbish in the forestry surrounding her home. Contributed
Car set alight and dumped in bushland

Sarah Dionysius
by
9th Sep 2018 11:43 AM
A CAR that was set alight and became engulfed by flames on the outskirts of Caloundra has raised concerns for residents.

Deborah Furner came across the burning car about 500 metres from her home on Old Caloundra Rd on Friday night.

She immediately called fire and emergency services and alerted the police, who have since removed the burnt-out car from the area.

She said it wasn't the first time a car had been dumped in the forestry area surrounding her home and she suspected it wouldn't be the last.

"This was probably the fourth car this year that has been dumped out here," she said.

"This one was only about 500 metres from my house and my neighbours' homes, and it was just lucky that it had rained earlier this week or the bush could have gone up in flames really quickly.

 

"It's just such a pain because people keep coming out here to dump them and then we are left to deal with it."

Ms Furner said it wasn't only cars that were left out in the forestry but rubbish as well.

"People think because we live out in the bush that they can just come out here and dump things without anybody noticing," she said.

"I just want to raise some awareness and if people see someone doing something suspicious then they should report it.

"I don't think this area is patrolled enough and I don't think people realise how much it affects us."

Just this morning, Ms Furner found a white Mazda hatchback left abandoned in the bush near her home.

She put a post about it on a Facebook community page but said nobody had come forward to claim it.

She has reported it to the police.

If you have information relating to these vehicles, you can contact Policelink on 131444.

 

burnt out car caloundra west dumping police sunshine coast
    Local Partners