Car seeks divorce from driver

CAR LOVE: The car belonging to Real Men Wear Pink supporter Philip Gibson is seeking a divorce in an amusing advertisement on a popular social media buy and sell site.

HE had and affair and now I want a divorce.

It's not what you think.

When Lismore's Philip Gibson decided to sell his 2013 Hynudai Elantra on social media, he took a unique angle.

Instead of the usual sales spiel, Mr Gibson allowed his vehicle to speak for herself.

"I don't know how it happened, one day we were a happy couple, with a great relationship,” the car reportedly said.

"He kept me garaged, serviced and cleaned and I took him wherever he wanted. I only had a steering wheel for him and he had me since new in 2013 and our lives were great.

Then one day he changed, he started visiting a car yard saying that he was going to catch up with a friend, and next thing he came home with her!

The bitch! A new model! And now I am on the outer, she stays in the garage...”

Mr Gibson's advertisement on a social media buy and sell page has already received plenty of likes.

But no-one seems ready to take on his former sweetheart quite yet.