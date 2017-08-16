Footballs, meatpies, kangaroos but no Holden cars

'MAKES NO SENSE': Tim Hoffman ,from O&H Holden in Kyogle, is baffled as to why Holden has decided to cease new car sales in the town.

FOR 30 years O&H Holden has been selling cars to Kyogle residents.

Holden franchisee Tim Hoffman took over from his parents, Brian and Jacqui Hoffman, three years ago to continue the family business.

"We'll still be here but will need to diversify," Mr Hoffman said.

Holden head office has made the decision to close the new car sales arm of the business and only second-hand cars will be sold at the Kyogle branch.

The NRMA side of the business will continue, Mr Hoffman said.

"Thirty dealers nationwide are having their franchise taken away," Mr Hoffman said.

Most of these are regional businesses.

"I think it is to do with Holden's market share. There is no logical explanation," he said.

For the past two years, Kyogle's O&H Holden has been number one in out-performing its sales target.

"Our market share is 30%," Mr Hoffman said of Kyogle sales.

Holden nationwide is only 7% of the market share and this, Mr Hoffman believes, could be part of the economic rationalisation.

"It makes no sense," he said.

After December 31, people will need to go to Lismore or Grafton for a new Holden.