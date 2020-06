Emergency service are attending a vehicle that has rolled over on Pacific Highway. File Photo.

A car has rolled over on Pacific Highway at Ocean Shores approaching Shara Boulevard.

The incident occurred at around 10.56am this morning (June 7) and traffic heading southbound is currently affected.

Emergency services are on the scene and have advised motorists to reduce their speed and exercise caution.