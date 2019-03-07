Car rolls over guard rail after Pacific Highway smash

Emergency services have been called to a multiple vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway.

UPDATE, 1.55pm: A PERSON who was injured when their car rolled after hitting a guard rail on the Pacific Highway has been transported to hospital.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said a patient with minor lacerations to their chin has been taken by ambulance to Byron Central Hospital.

He said people travelling in the two vehicles were assessed by two ambulance crews comprising four paramedics in total.

"This patient has just arrived at the hospital and is in a stable condition," he said.

"There are no patients from the second vehicle, it looks like everyone is fine.

"Police and firefighters also attended."

Original story: ONE lane of the Pacific Highway is closed after a crash north of Byron Bay this afternoon.

The crash, which happened at Tyagarah just after 1pm, involved two cars.

Emergency services have been called to the scene.

An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said paramedics were treating people whose car had rolled over a guard rail.

"Just after 1pm near two units were called to a two car motor vehicle accident where one car has gone over the guard rail and rolled into a gully," she said.

"But all the patients are okay with one patient being treated for minor lacerations to the chin.

"Paramedics are still assessing patients in the second car."

