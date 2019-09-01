Car rolls into front yard - where council plans to put guard

CLOSE CALL: In two months council plans to install a guard rail that will run from Tintenbar Rd to Fernleigh Rd to stop events like this happening.

ABOUT 5pm on Saturday, Ballina councillor Keith Williams was having a tea break when a car rolled off the road and landed in his front yard.

"At that time, I heard this strange noise outside, it was quite loud but there wasn't a bang or anything,” Mr Williams said.

"I came out to have a look and there was the car in my front yard.”

Mr Williams lives on Fernleigh Rd in Tintenbar next to the restaurant he operates, the Tintenbar Teahouse.

According to Mr Williams a local man who was driving the car was returning home after going to the shops when the incident occurred.

"He just turned the corner and maybe lost attention and slid off the side,” he said.

The car rolled off the road, down to the bottom of the ditch and tipped over, toppling from one side onto its roof and then stopped after landing on the third side.

The driver was initially trapped in the vehicle but escaped uninjured.

"We tried popping open the door to get him out but realised, after struggling fruitlessly for a while that the doors were locked so he had to go down, find the key and unlock all the doors,” Mr Williams said.

The man was then exited out the back door of the red station wagon.

"The front windscreen was smashed and there was glass over him but didn't find any cuts,” he said.

Mr Williams sat the man down after the incident and had a tea with him to calm his nerves.

"He was in shock, quite a surprise.”

"When I first got to the car he was quite disoriented.”

Mr Williams said it was "the worst park in the restaurant's history”.

He has been living in Tintenbar for six months and said he hears from residents that crashes in this area are not uncommon, but this is the first time it has happened to him.

"We've certainly heard that it has happened before,” he said.

In about two months council plans to install a guard rail that will run from Tintenbar Rd to Fernleigh Rd to stop events like this happening.

"I met with the them and the designer onsite last week to talk about where it is going to go,” Mr Williams said.

"If people don't pay attention, even if they are not speeding, this kind of thing can happen.”