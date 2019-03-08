Menu
CPR performed on woman after car ends up in river

Aisling Brennan
by
8th Mar 2019 4:52 PM
UPDATE 5pm: AN elderly woman is being treated by ambulance crews after her car went into Wilsons River this afternoon.
An Ambulance NSW spokesman confirmed four crews were called to Bridge St near Union St, North Lismore at 4.25pm today and were performing CPR on the woman on the side of the embankment.
The spokesman said the car had gone into the water.

ORIGINAL: A CAR has rolled down a steep embankment in North Lismore this afternoon.

NSW Fire and Rescue spokeswoman confirmed police and ambulance are currently at the corner of Bridge St and Union St, North Lismore after a car rolled down the embankment.

"Fire crews are setting up stokes litter (similar to a stretcher) to assist with taking the person up the embankment," she said.

More to come.

