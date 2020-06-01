Menu
CAR ROLLOVER: Two ambulances attended a crash on Summerland Way north of Casino on June 1 where on car rolled over. Photo: File AAP Image
News

Car rollover on Summerland Way

Alison Paterson
1st Jun 2020 11:00 AM
EMERGENCY services were called to a two-car crash on Summerland Way earlier today.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were alerted to the incident at Fairy Hill, north of Casino, around 7.45am.

He said the crash saw one vehicle rolled over but he understood no-one was trapped.

“The two car crash occured on the southbound lane,” he said.

“We had two road ambulance units attend and they treated a man who complained of chest pain but he refused transport to hospital.”

Rural Fire Service Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said crews from Casino Fire Brigade attended the crash.

“The crew provided fire protection while police cleared the scene,” he said.

