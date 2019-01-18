Menu
COLLISION: Three road ambulances are on their way to a two-car collision on Summerland Way, Whiporie.
News

Car rollover on Summerland Way south of Casino

Alison Paterson
by
18th Jan 2019 9:15 AM

UPDATE 10AM: POLICE and the Rural Fire Service are on scene at the Whiporie car crash on Summerland Way.

Richmond Police District Detective Inspector Darren Cloak said officers are currently investigating the incident.

"Police are on scene and we understand the driver of a sedan turned his vehicle in front of traffic and as a result rolled his car," he said.

"We believe multiple people have been injured and are being treated by ambulance officers."

Det Insp Cloak said all the people involved the collision had been able to extract themselves from the vehicles before emergency services were on scene.

He said the driver who was aged 77 sustained a graze to one leg.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman confirmed paramedics attended the collision at 8:50am today.

"The two patients we assessed are in good condition and did not require transport (to hospital)," he said.

"We left the scene around 9.30am and this is now a police matter."

 

Original story: TWO cars have collided with one car rolling over on Summerland Way earlier today.

Emergency services are understood to be on incident which occurred at Whiporie 28km south of Casino just before 9am.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said three road crews have been assigned to the incident but have yet to arrive.

"Police are already on scene," he said.

"We understand three to four men are in shock and one man has some bleeding from a leg."

More to come.

ambulance nsw car accident emergency services mva whiporie
Lismore Northern Star

