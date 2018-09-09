Car rollover on Pacific Highway

ROLLOVER: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to a serious two-vehicle crash near Pottsville on the Pacific Hwy, where three road ambulances are already on scene.

ROLLOVER: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to a serious two-vehicle crash near Pottsville on the Pacific Hwy, where three road ambulances are already on scene. Contributed

UPDATE 3:26pm A CHILD aged two years has been transported by road to Tweed Head District Hospital with minor injure following a car rollover earlier this afternoon on the Pacific Hwy.

"The two-year-old boy has been transported in now in an ambulance to heading to Tweed Heads District," he said.

"Staff from another ambulance is assessing a six-month-old boy.".

UPDATE 3:11pm THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter is waiting on a landing site to be confirmed at the scene of the car roll-over at Cudgera Creek on the Pacific Hwy earlier today.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they were liaising with police to confirm a landing site.

"The man whose car rolled is still in the vehicle being attended to," he said.

"All northbound lanes on the Pacific Hwy are open but it is down to one lane on the southbound direction."

THREE ambulance are at the scene and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to the scene of a two-car crash.

The Pacific Hwy at Cudgera Creek near Pottsville is the scene of what is understood to be a two-vehicle crash and traffic if affected in both directions.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman confirmed they were tasked to the serious incident at 2:36.

"One car has rolled over a number of times on its and the other vehicle is on the verge," he said.

"The driver of car which has rolled over is being attended by a doctor who happened to be passing and the young children have been safely removed form the vehicle."

It is understood the man has a head injury and will be transported to hospital by the Westpac Helicopter.

Two young children around four years old and a six month old child appear to be injured.

Southbound traffic is affected.

More to come.