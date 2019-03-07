Car rollover leaves one man in hospital

A MAN has been taken to hospital after his car rolled in East Ballina this afternoon.

The in his mid-20s was transported to Lismore Base Hospital after suffering abrasions and possible head injuries but he remains in a stable condition.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said four emergency crews were called to the corner of Links Ave and Manly St, East Ballina about 4pm today.

"We had four crews called to this one initially but only on crew remains on scene,” the spokesman said.

"It was not as serious as first thought.

"One person was trapped for a brief period.”