Lismore City Council will close the road to recover a car down an embankment Tobi Loftus

TUNTABLE Creek Road near Young Road will be closed tomorrow from 9.30am to 11am to crane out a vehicle that was involved in a motor vehicle accident.

The vehicle is down a 30-foot embankment.

No traffic will be allowed through during this time.

Lismore City Council apologises for the inconvenience, saying "it is critical we remove the vehicle".