FAST FUN: Jack Monkhouse gets some practise in on Baileys Bridges Rd, Kyogle at a past Border Ranges Rally.
News

Car rally opinions divide town

by Susanna Freymark
2nd May 2018 2:00 PM

A TOWN was split by those who love the revhead rush of a car rally and those who think it infringes on the environment and the town's image.

Nine Kyogle councillors will decide for or against the July Border Ranges Rally when they vote on May 14 at the council meeting.

Clr Maggie May at the launch of Watling & Bates' new CD at Eden Creek Hall.
Cr Maggie May was opposed to the rally in its current location.

"It is an inappropriate event for the town of Kyogle - 194 houses are locked into their properties for two days,” Cr May said,

"I represent people who don't want the rally but in previous years were bullied on social media.”

Gold Coast Tweed Motorsporting Club has the rally listed on its website, assuming it will go ahead before the councillors have voted.

In March they door-knocked residents who live along the route as well as affected side roads to see how they felt about the rally.

The club's vice-president Stephen Davies said it was part of a process stipulated by Kyogle Council after the community identified a lack of advanced notification after the 2016 race.

Cr Lindsay Passfield said he would not support the rally if "there is no social licence and net benefit to the community”.

"It has run successfully for many years at and around Woodenbong satisfying these criteria,” he said.

"The Kyogle event is far more contentious.”

