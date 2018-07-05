Menu
Car plunges into Coast canal

by Michael Saunders
5th Jul 2018 5:42 AM

A MAN has been taken to hospital after a car plunged into a Gold Coast canal overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene at a canal near Pizzey Drive at Mermaid Waters about 11pm last night.

A 49-year-old man was taken to Robina Hospital with chest pains while a 35-year-old man was uninjured.

Police say nobody was in the vehicle when it plunged into the water.

Swift water teams winched the car to safety a short time later.

Police investigations are continuing.

