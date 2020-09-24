Car ploughs off NSW cliff onto beach

The scene at Bar Beach in Newcastle on Thursday morning. Picture: Peter Lorimer

A vehicle has ploughed through a barrier and off a cliff at Newcastle and landed on the beach below.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman told news.com.au they were called to Bar Beach just after 10.20am on Thursday to treat three people being two elderly patients and a child.

Vision from the Newcastle Herald shows one patient being taken from the scene on a stretcher.

NSW Police are also at the crash site.

The white fence bordering the Bar Beach car park, next to the lookout, has been flattened.

A car has gone over the cliff at Bar Beach.

More to come.@nbnnews pic.twitter.com/LJxAcn5iqZ — Adam Murray (@Adam_Murray97) September 24, 2020

Emergency crews on the scene after a car plunged off the cliff at Bar Beach and came to rest in the water. ⁦@newcastleherald⁩ pic.twitter.com/ecyHWWHkqu — Michael Parris (@mhparris) September 24, 2020

A car in the water after going over a cliff at #Newcastle’s Bar Beach pic.twitter.com/CTKFkgGldl — Liz Farquhar (@lizfarquhar) September 24, 2020

The car park and cliff at Bar Beach, Newcastle on a normal day..

