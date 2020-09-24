Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene at Bar Beach in Newcastle on Thursday morning. Picture: Peter Lorimer
The scene at Bar Beach in Newcastle on Thursday morning. Picture: Peter Lorimer
News

Car ploughs off NSW cliff onto beach

by Sarah McPhee
24th Sep 2020 11:52 AM

A vehicle has ploughed through a barrier and off a cliff at Newcastle and landed on the beach below.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman told news.com.au they were called to Bar Beach just after 10.20am on Thursday to treat three people being two elderly patients and a child.

The scene at Bar Beach in Newcastle on Thursday morning. Picture: Peter Lorimer
The scene at Bar Beach in Newcastle on Thursday morning. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Vision from the Newcastle Herald shows one patient being taken from the scene on a stretcher.

NSW Police are also at the crash site.

The white fence bordering the Bar Beach car park, next to the lookout, has been flattened.

 

 

 

 

The car park and cliff at Bar Beach, Newcastle on a normal day..
The car park and cliff at Bar Beach, Newcastle on a normal day..

More to come

Originally published as Car ploughs off NSW cliff onto beach

More Stories

accident beach car crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Exactly what is the plan?’ Concerns over pool closure

        Premium Content ‘Exactly what is the plan?’ Concerns over pool closure

        News A POPULAR swimming pool that is free for the community will stay closed over the school holidays.

        Heartbroken family, friends, teammates to farewell Eddie

        Premium Content Heartbroken family, friends, teammates to farewell Eddie

        News A SERVICE to honour a beloved teen who was killed in a crash will be held this...

        ‘They shouldn’t be left to deal with this on their own’

        Premium Content ‘They shouldn’t be left to deal with this on their own’

        News LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin has welcomed the border bubble changes, but says it’s...

        Region’s 2554 job vacancies signals a ‘return of confidence’

        Premium Content Region’s 2554 job vacancies signals a ‘return of confidence’

        News Despite the pandemic and hard border closures the number of job vacancies has risen...