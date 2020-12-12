Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Car ploughs into protesters in New York City
Car ploughs into protesters in New York City
News

Car ploughs into protesters in NYC

12th Dec 2020 9:40 AM

A car has crashed into a crowd of protesters in New York City.

Footage from the scene, filmed by a bystander known as Ben C, shows the Manhattan East Side intersection swarming with police and stretchers being wheeled in.

CBS New York reports six people were injured and have been taken to local hospitals.

Witness Dina Regine filmed one person being arrested at the scene after the collision.

 

 

 

The New York City Police Department asked people to avoid the area "due to a vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians" just after 4pm on Friday.

 

 

 

The protest was being held in solidarity with those on a hunger strike at an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) facility in Bergen County, New Jersey.

Originally published as Car ploughs into protesters in NYC

More Stories

america crash editors picks nyc pedestrians protesters

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Serious escalation’ as father, son assaulted with iron bar

        Premium Content ‘Serious escalation’ as father, son assaulted with iron bar

        Crime TWO men working at a Northern Rivers caravan park were injured during the dispute.

        Boaties thank rescuers after dangerous Ballina bar mission

        Premium Content Boaties thank rescuers after dangerous Ballina bar mission

        News FRIGHTENING SCENARIO: It was pitch black, a 2m swell was breaking over the bar and...

        14 projects that got the green light in 2020

        Premium Content 14 projects that got the green light in 2020

        News NORTHERN Rivers councils have been busy with proposals in 2020: here are some of...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites