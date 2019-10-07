Menu
Substantial damage was caused to the brick wall and window frame of the home. Photo: Nine News.
News

Neighbours detain crash driver after vehicle hits house

by Thomas Morgan
7th Oct 2019 10:41 AM
NEIGHBOURS had to physcially detain the driver of a sedan which crashed into a Kingston home, as he tried to flee the chaotic scene in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called after the sedan apparently lost control, mounting the footpath and flipping onto its roof and ploughed into a home on Juers St, Kingston at 3.20am.

Substantial damage was caused to the brick wall and window frame of the home.

People were inside the home but no one was hurt, according to a Queensland Police spokeswoman.

Neighbours then detained a 28-year-old Spring Mountain man, who tried to flee the scene, until police arrived.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with minor injuries and is now in custody.

