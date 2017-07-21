18°
News

Sneaky $1 parking hike takes motorists by surprise

Samantha Poate
| 21st Jul 2017 11:43 AM Updated: 12:54 PM
The cost to park at the Lismore Rowing Club car park is now $1 more. Photo : Mireille Merlet-Shaw
The cost to park at the Lismore Rowing Club car park is now $1 more. Photo : Mireille Merlet-Shaw Mireille Merlet-Shaw

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LISMORE locals were baffled this morning as they returned to the Rowing Club Carpark to find out there had been a rate increase for parking.

For the last decade parking at the local club has always been $2 for all day parking and $1 for a half day.

Many of the car parks patrons were shocked by the new machines and the $1 price hike when they arrived there today.

One Lismore woman who works in the vicinity said the old machines disappeared a couple of days ago, which she believed was for maintenance but was unpleasantly surprised to find out this was not the case.

"I think it is pretty harsh, it's another dollar on top of what we were paying, we already try to support Lismore by parking there and we just feel they are effectively saying Byron Bay charge so much so Lismore should be able to (as well)," she said.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said he was disappointed to find out that the community was not alerted to the price increase.

"I think any time there is a price increase people should be notified, so I am disappointed to hear that perhaps the sign wasn't placed there to let people know that the price change was coming," Cr Smith said.

He said the decision for a price hike was made by council in the June budget meetings.

"There has never been an increase in the rowing club carpark, for more than a decade now it's been at the $2 mark and council thought it was now time to have a slight increase."

"It's unfortunate but given it hasn't increased in more than a decade, I think at some point you have to look at the prices and work out what the reasonable amount to pay is."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore city council lismore rowing club northern rivers council paid parking parking

Flu cases jump by 259% in Northern NSW

Flu cases jump by 259% in Northern NSW

THE number of Northern Rivers residents being hit by the flu virus is expected to smash records again in 2017, with already 174 cases this month.

Flynn Transport owes $1.4 million in super and tax

Flynn Transport reportedly owes the Australian Tax Office nearly $1 million.

Government asks company to cough up nearly $1 million

Splendour punters warned to stay safe at the beach

SURF lifesavers have issued a warning to the thousands of festival revellers expected to hit the beach over the weekend.

Alcohol, drugs and swimming can be a deadly combination

Midwifery students from SCU donate birthing tools

STUDENT SUPPORT: Lismore Base Hospital midwifery unit manager Sue Colquhoun and senior midwifery manager for Grafton and Lismore, Connie Greenwood, joined medical staff at Lismore Base Hospital when SCU nursing student Inny Slade (centre holding parcel) presented the unit with donations to the maternity ward which from funds raised at the student-led professional midwifery conference at Tweed Heads.

Nursing students donate to birthing centres

Local Partners

Council all ears for ideas to improve Byron CBD

HAVE your say and ideas heard to improve walking, cycling and traffic movement in Byron.

Community calls for consultation on defunct fish Co-op

Fencing around the recently closed Brunswick Heads Fishing Co-op.

Community calls out the owner of the former fishing co-op.

Tex, Don and Charlie: Australia's three amigos are back

Tex, Don and Charlie: An Australian super group formed by Don Walker from Cold Chisel, Tex Perkins from The Cruel Sea and widely respected guitarist Charlie Owen.

They have a new album, You Don't Know Lonely

Kitty Flanagan's smashing comedy show is coming

Kitty Flanagan is performing at C.ex Coffs this Friday.

The popular comedian brings her latest stand up show to Lismore

Kings of Vegas to reign in Ballina

KINGS OF VEGAS: Harrison Craig is bringing his Kings of Vegas show to the Ballina RSL Club in September. Tickets are on sale now.

Harrison Craig brings his latest show

Channing Tatum’s cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

ALWAYS the prankster, Channing Tatum decided he would go all out after wrapping his latest movie.

Still downloading Game of Thrones? Expect a letter

You mean to tell me HBO want to protect one of the world’s most popular shows?

HBO title holds record as most illegally downloaded show

Sam Newman's Footy Show performance baffles panel

Sam Newman on the Footy Show

“Cat got your tongue tonight has it?”

OJ Simpson loses cool as he begs to go free

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectables sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier.

Tension at the parole hearing didn't stop OJ going free

Lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, dies age 41

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

Chester Bennington's body was found in LA at 9am local time.

Chester Bennington’s tragic Chris Cornell connection

Bennington sings at Chris Cornell’s funeral on May 26 in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Bennington reportedly godfather of one of Cornell’s three children

Holy schnit: This steak's the size of a small child

WHAT A STEAK: Sarah Atkins was amazed to see the Pinnacle Pub crumbed steak was bigger than one of her four-month-old twin daughters, Jorja.

It's not every day you get served a steak as big as a baby

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Character Home In Town - Dual Occupancy Potential

46 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,200,000 to...

Situated only a short walk to Byron Bay's CBD and Main Beach is this character filled home with separate guest accommodation. Set behind a privacy wall with...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,750,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Prime Industrial Opportunity!

2/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 1 1 $445,000 to...

Excellent commercial space in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This warehouse is ideally positioned in a fantastic complex within easy walking distance to...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 $3,950,000

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 139 acre (56.58ha) farm known as...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."