Sneaky $1 parking hike takes motorists by surprise

The cost to park at the Lismore Rowing Club car park is now $1 more. Photo : Mireille Merlet-Shaw

LISMORE locals were baffled this morning as they returned to the Rowing Club Carpark to find out there had been a rate increase for parking.

For the last decade parking at the local club has always been $2 for all day parking and $1 for a half day.

Many of the car parks patrons were shocked by the new machines and the $1 price hike when they arrived there today.

One Lismore woman who works in the vicinity said the old machines disappeared a couple of days ago, which she believed was for maintenance but was unpleasantly surprised to find out this was not the case.

"I think it is pretty harsh, it's another dollar on top of what we were paying, we already try to support Lismore by parking there and we just feel they are effectively saying Byron Bay charge so much so Lismore should be able to (as well)," she said.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said he was disappointed to find out that the community was not alerted to the price increase.

"I think any time there is a price increase people should be notified, so I am disappointed to hear that perhaps the sign wasn't placed there to let people know that the price change was coming," Cr Smith said.

He said the decision for a price hike was made by council in the June budget meetings.

"There has never been an increase in the rowing club carpark, for more than a decade now it's been at the $2 mark and council thought it was now time to have a slight increase."

"It's unfortunate but given it hasn't increased in more than a decade, I think at some point you have to look at the prices and work out what the reasonable amount to pay is."