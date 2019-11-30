Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAR PARK ARREST: A man, 63, has been refused bail after he was found in a vehicle in a car park and was arrested on a number of drug and stolen goods charges.
CAR PARK ARREST: A man, 63, has been refused bail after he was found in a vehicle in a car park and was arrested on a number of drug and stolen goods charges.
News

Car park drug arrest

Alison Paterson
by
30th Nov 2019 2:00 PM

AFTER being found slumped over his steering wheel, an older man has been refused bail on Saturday ahead of facing drug charges on Monday.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Paul Fredericks said the man appeared in court today charged with a number of drug-related offences.

Act. Insp Fredericks said about 6.55pm yesterday (Friday 29 November 2019), emergency services were called to a carpark of a Lismore shopping centre on Brewster Street following a concern for welfare.

Upon arrival, officers from Richmond Police Area Command found a man slumped over the steering wheel of a car.

Police searched the man and his vehicle and allegedly located methylamphetamine, cash and a mobile phone.

The 63-year-old man was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

Following inquiries, police searched a home on Cathcart Street and allegedly located hashish, cannabis seeds and gold chips within a safe, believed to be unlawfully obtained.

The man was charged with various drug possession and stolen goods offences.


He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court on Monday.

crime; police lismore
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Laser show to light up Christmas carols

        premium_icon Laser show to light up Christmas carols

        News This year, in light of the extremely dry weather conditions and in recognition of the bushfire emergency affecting large parts of the Northern Rivers, organisers...

        Softballers set sights on striking out cancer

        premium_icon Softballers set sights on striking out cancer

        News Association’s first annual charitable event a ‘fun way to raise much-needed...

        Bushfires cause horrific injuries to our beloved koalas

        premium_icon Bushfires cause horrific injuries to our beloved koalas

        News Fires are taking a huge toll on local koalas, but you can help

        Man remains in custody on host of break-in allegations

        premium_icon Man remains in custody on host of break-in allegations

        News A brief of evidence is yet to be served in relation to the man’s alleged North...