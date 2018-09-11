Menu
A car flipped on Sydney Harbour Bridge. Source: Twitter @mfazackerley
News

Car flips over on Harbour Bridge

by Charis Chang
11th Sep 2018 5:35 PM

EMERGENCY services were called to the Sydney Harbour Bridge after a car overturned in the southbound lanes.

A driver aged in his 20s was believed to have hit an old toll gate and rolled his car, according to Nine News Sydney. Two passengers reportedly suffered minor injuries.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the scene to treat two possible patients but were not required.

Police were also called to the scene about 2.30pm after receiving reports of a car flipped over at the second set of tollboths on the Bradfield Highway.

A NSW Police spokesman has since confirmed the road has been reopened.

