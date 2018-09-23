Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
News

Car on roof, multiple patients after Cap Coast crash

Shayla Bulloch
by
23rd Sep 2018 12:11 PM | Updated: 12:22 PM

UPDATE 12.30pm: FIVE patients have been involved in a crash on Waterpark Rd this morning but none have serious injuries.

QAS arrived at the scene and assessed all patients who had minor injuries with the worst being a cut to the head.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue have been requested to stand down.

BREAKING: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue have been tasked to a multiple-vehicle roll-over on the Capricorn Coast this morning with various patients.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a crash on Waterpark Rd around 11.45am where "one to three cars" have been involved in a crash.

One of the cars is reportedly on its roof around but all patients are out of the car.

The crash occurred around 5km from the Water Park Creek crossing.

All those involved are reportedly conscious and breathing.

Queensland Police Service are on scene and have confirmed nobody is trapped in the vehicles.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue have been tasked to assist.

byfield national park editors picks qas qps tmbbreakingnews waterpark creek
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Kevin Hogan's fate decided after branch meeting

    premium_icon BREAKING: Kevin Hogan's fate decided after branch meeting

    Politics The National Party's candidate for the Federal seat of Page in next year's election has been decided around lunchtime today after a party vote in Casino.

    • 23rd Sep 2018 12:55 PM
    Men allegedly buy smokes and booze with break-in proceeds

    Men allegedly buy smokes and booze with break-in proceeds

    Crime The duo have been remanded in custody to face court on Monday

    • 23rd Sep 2018 12:00 PM
    Nimbin Show kicks off with prime conditions

    Nimbin Show kicks off with prime conditions

    Whats On The event will continue on Sunday with plenty of family fun

    Vanpackers charged with assaulting Byron Bay park ranger

    Vanpackers charged with assaulting Byron Bay park ranger

    Crime Police allege a Queensland woman pulled the ranger's hair

    Local Partners