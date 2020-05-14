Car full of drugs, cash found by Lismore police

DRUG CAR: When officers from Richmond Police District’s Target Action Group recognised the occupants of car on Webster St, South Lismore, they instigated a search and found what they allege was a “trafficable” amount of drugs. File Photo.

DRUG CAR: When officers from Richmond Police District’s Target Action Group recognised the occupants of car on Webster St, South Lismore, they instigated a search and found what they allege was a “trafficable” amount of drugs. File Photo.

WHEN police stopped a vehicle in South Lismore on Wednesday, they discovered what they allege was a traffickable quantity of drugs including ice, MDMA, GHB along with a stash of cash.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said two of the three people in the vehicle were refused bail and will appear in court on Thursday morning.

“Two people are due in court today charged after ice, MDMA, GHB and cash were found in a car stopped in South Lismore about 8.45am yesterday,” he said.

“Officers attached to Richmond Police District’s Target Action Group (TAG) recognised the occupants and stopped the car on Webster St.

“When they searched the car they found wat we allege was a traffickable quantity of drugs secreted in the vehicle.”

Insp Vandergriend said the pair was facing charged including supplying prohibited drugs in commercial quantities, dealing with the proceeds of crime and possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit.

Insp Vandergriend said police will allege in court that when the car was searched, traffickable quantities of methylamphetamine, MDMA, cannabis, liquid GHB and $2220 cash were found.

“A 29-year-old woman from Numulgi, a 25-year-old man from Blue Knob, and the driver, a 29-year-old woman from Lismore, were arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station,” he said.

“The woman from Numulgi and the man from Blue Knob were refused bail to appear in Lismore Local Court today, while the woman who is from Lismore has been released pending further inquiries.”

Police aid the Numulgi woman and the man have each been charged with six offences;