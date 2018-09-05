Car flips onto roof, drivers urged to slow down in the wet

Motorists have been urged to take care after a vehicle rolled on the Far North Coast.

MOTORISTS have been urged to take care in the wet conditions after a rollover today.

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast Superintendent David Cook said crews were called to the single-vehicle incident on Wilsons Creek Rd at Wilsons Creek about 11.30am.

Supt Cook said six volunteers from their Mullumbimby and Wilsons Creek brigades attended.

He said one person was injured in the incident, in which their vehicle had flipped onto its roof.

Supt Cook said crews had been busy with traffic incidents since the wet weather hit several days ago.

He urged motorists to take care and drive to the conditions.

"Just be aware of the hazardous conditions on wet roads,” he said.