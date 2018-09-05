Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Motorists have been urged to take care after a vehicle rolled on the Far North Coast.
Motorists have been urged to take care after a vehicle rolled on the Far North Coast. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat
News

Car flips onto roof, drivers urged to slow down in the wet

Liana Turner
by
5th Sep 2018 1:00 PM

MOTORISTS have been urged to take care in the wet conditions after a rollover today.

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast Superintendent David Cook said crews were called to the single-vehicle incident on Wilsons Creek Rd at Wilsons Creek about 11.30am.

Supt Cook said six volunteers from their Mullumbimby and Wilsons Creek brigades attended.

He said one person was injured in the incident, in which their vehicle had flipped onto its roof.

Supt Cook said crews had been busy with traffic incidents since the wet weather hit several days ago.

He urged motorists to take care and drive to the conditions.

"Just be aware of the hazardous conditions on wet roads,” he said.

northern rivers crash northern rivers traffic northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Spiritual healer tells court he felt 'raped' by blog

    premium_icon Spiritual healer tells court he felt 'raped' by blog

    News 'The level of intrusion went to another level', Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon tells court

    • 5th Sep 2018 2:15 PM
    Second opinion over fake cancer mum's mental health

    premium_icon Second opinion over fake cancer mum's mental health

    Crime Doctor to prepare another report as Casino woman appeals sentence

    Man drank 24 beers, bottle of scotch before driving

    premium_icon Man drank 24 beers, bottle of scotch before driving

    Crime 3 months later, man allegedly hit 2 cyclists and headbutted another

    7 great new places to eat in Lismore

    premium_icon 7 great new places to eat in Lismore

    Business These businesses have helped turn the town into a foodie heaven

    Local Partners