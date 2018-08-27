Car flips onto roof after early morning crash

Menu
Alison Paterson
by
27th Aug 2018 8:00 AM

Update 8:18am AMBULANCE media have reported Repentance Creek Rd near Dunoon Rd, Goonengerry, is blocked in both directions after a car flipped on its roof during an early morning crash today.

An Ambulance media spokesman said there do not appear to any significant injuries at this stage.

He said the car flipped around 7:30am today near the intersection.

"Police rescue are currently extracting the patient from the flipped vehicle," he said.

"We have two ambulance in scene."

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

 

A VEHICLE has flipped onto its roof after a car crash early this morning.

At 7.30am, Ambulance NSW were alerted to attend a single-car incident on Repentance Creek Rd at Goonengerry.

An Ambulance NSWs spokesman said emergency services were on scene at the incident between Repentance Creek and Rosebank.

"We were called to the accident where a car has flipped and is upside down in a ditch on Repentance Creek Rd near Dunoon Rd, Goonengerry," he said.

"A 55-year-old man was in the vehicle and is conscious and breathing."

Police are on scene and a Fire & Rescue NSW crew are on their way.

Drivers are advise to cake extra care on the wet roads.

More to come.

ambulance car crash northern rivers goonengerry road mva
Lismore Northern Star

    Local Partners