Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance crews are on their way to a crash on the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar.
Ambulance crews are on their way to a crash on the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar. Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advoc
Breaking

Car flips on Bruxner Highway

26th Feb 2019 10:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.46am: TRAFFIC is heavy near the scene of a single vehicle accident at Wollongbar.

It is believed people were trapped in the car, but are now free.

Transport NSW advises traffic is impacted in both directions.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services are on their way to a single vehicle accident on the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar.

Crews were called at 10.15am to a car that had flipped over and was off the road near McLeans Ridges Road.

Traffic delays are to be expected and drivers should exercise caution.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    premium_icon Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    News REPORTS from eye-witnesses said police wearing protective armour have been seen near motel.

    Council expected to reveal multi-millon budget black hole

    premium_icon Council expected to reveal multi-millon budget black hole

    News Media conference this morning will reveal council's bottom line

    Regulatory bodies look into alleged UM-linked professionals

    premium_icon Regulatory bodies look into alleged UM-linked professionals

    Health Minister's letter saw concerns referred to health watchdogs

    Fire left unattended 'reckless, not deliberate', court told

    premium_icon Fire left unattended 'reckless, not deliberate', court told

    Crime Bonalbo woman remains behind bars after allegedly lighting fire