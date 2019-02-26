Car flips on Bruxner Highway

Ambulance crews are on their way to a crash on the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar.

Ambulance crews are on their way to a crash on the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar. Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advoc

UPDATE 10.46am: TRAFFIC is heavy near the scene of a single vehicle accident at Wollongbar.

It is believed people were trapped in the car, but are now free.

Transport NSW advises traffic is impacted in both directions.

Original story: EMERGENCY services are on their way to a single vehicle accident on the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar.

Crews were called at 10.15am to a car that had flipped over and was off the road near McLeans Ridges Road.

Traffic delays are to be expected and drivers should exercise caution.