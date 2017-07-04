24°
Car flipped in crash on Pacific Highway

4th Jul 2017 7:57 AM Updated: 8:41 AM
Three people are being treated on scene following a crash on the Pacific Highway at Woodburn this morning.
UPDATE 8.40am: AT LEAST one person has been taken to hospital after a head-on crash that flipped one of the two cars on its roof.

NSW Ambulance confirmed a person has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital with head injuries.
Three people, a man in his 20s, a woman reported to be in 60s and another man believed to be aged in his 70s, were treated at the crash site.
The age or gender of the person taken to hospital couldn't be confirmed.

Police say the Pacific Highway remains closed in both directions as emergency services clear debris from the roadway.

Rural Fire Service are on scene along with police and paramedics.
Police say the Roads and Maritime Service are en route to the area to assist with traffic.

Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

 

TUESDAY 7.55am: THERE has been a car crash on the Pacific Highway just outside of Woodburn this morning, in which a car has ended up on its roof.

The NSW Ambulance Service confirmed they were alerted to the crash at 7.30am and were on scene now.

It is believed the incident involved two cars.

NSW Ambulance Service are currently assessing three patients on scene, believed to be an elderly man and woman and a man believed to be in his 20s.

 

