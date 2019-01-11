Car fire near tunnel closes highway

A car fire has closed lanes of the Pacific Highway.

A car fire has closed lanes of the Pacific Highway. Daniel Perrin /TWE

UPDATE 6.50pm: ALL northbound lanes of the Pacific Motorway are closed at Stotts Creek on the north coast due to a car fire just past the Cudgen Tunnel.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Motorists can consider exiting the motorway at Clothiers Creek Road and using Tweed Coast Road as an alternative route.

Emergency services are at the site of the incident and traffic crews are also responding.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com.

Original story: NORTHBOUND lanes of the Pacific Highay are closed north of the Cudgen tunnel at Stotts Creek due to a car fire.

The highway is closed and motorists are being held while fire crews extinguish the car fire.

It is believed nearby bushland is also alight.

Emergency services are on scene.