THE fire station at Goonellabah had a busy night last night with a car fire.

Firies arrived at Cynthia Wilson Drive in East Lismore to find the car well alight. at 7.12pm.

One passerby just happened to be one of the station's firefighters and grabbed some video as the truck arrived.

The car fire is finally extinguished. Goonellabah Fire Station

The fire was extinguished approximately 45 minutes later.