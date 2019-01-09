Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

CAR FIRE: Bottles with wicks thrown at car

9th Jan 2019 8:00 AM

POLICE are appealing for information after two "skinny" males threw bottles with wicks in them at a car which was parked in a carport at Casino.

The incident, which happened about 2.45am this morning in Oak Avenue, caused the car to catch on fire.

It was completely destroyed in the blaze.

Police attended the scene and found an item which was left behind by the offenders.

The two offenders have been described as Caucasian with skinny builds. One of the males was wearing black shorts.

They left the scene in a car described as a dark coloured 4WD.

If you have any information about this incident please call Casino police on 6662 0099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Police reference is E69819117.

car fire casino
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man trapped after early morning car crash

    Man trapped after early morning car crash

    News SES crews and paramedics worked to free the man from the wreckage so he could be airlifted to hospital.

    Look but don't touch: Why you shouldn't swim at these spots

    premium_icon Look but don't touch: Why you shouldn't swim at these spots

    Travel Come here to be impressed, not to undress to your budgie smugglers

    Man threatened to set his own mother alight, court hears

    premium_icon Man threatened to set his own mother alight, court hears

    Crime "I love my mother... I was talking sh--”

    Toddler was blue when pulled from holiday park pool

    Toddler was blue when pulled from holiday park pool

    News "Absolute hero" revives 2-year-old boy

    Local Partners