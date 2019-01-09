CAR FIRE: Bottles with wicks thrown at car

POLICE are appealing for information after two "skinny" males threw bottles with wicks in them at a car which was parked in a carport at Casino.

The incident, which happened about 2.45am this morning in Oak Avenue, caused the car to catch on fire.

It was completely destroyed in the blaze.

Police attended the scene and found an item which was left behind by the offenders.

The two offenders have been described as Caucasian with skinny builds. One of the males was wearing black shorts.

They left the scene in a car described as a dark coloured 4WD.

If you have any information about this incident please call Casino police on 6662 0099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Police reference is E69819117.