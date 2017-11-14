Menu
WATCH: Car fire 'sounded like gunshots'

Rebecca Lollback
by

FIREFIGHTERS rushed to an Alstonville playground just before 4am this morning, after receiving reports of a car on fire at Deegan Dr.

The car was well alight by the time the crew arrived at the scene.

A mum and her son, who live just metres from the park, said they woke after hearing what sounded like gunshots.

The woman said her first thought was to protect her son, and she quickly dialled Triple-0 and went outside to inspect the scene.

She discovered that a car was on fire near the popular children's playground, and the vehicle was burning strongly by that point.

But then she thought that someone might have been inside the car, and started to panic.

"I looked around and I was the only person out on the street," she said.

"I thought someone was inside (the car) so I started walking towards it, but I don't know what I was going to be able to do.

"I was freaking out.

"Then it just started exploding, it sounded like gunshots, so I backed away."

Police arrived on the scene shortly afterwards.

No-one was inside the car, which was completely destroyed in the fire.

Firefighters put out a car fire at Deegan Dr, Alstonville.
Firefighters put out a car fire at Deegan Dr, Alstonville. Rebecca Lollback

Topics:  alstonville car fire fire and rescue police

