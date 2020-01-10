Car drives into shopfront

FILE PHOTO: NSW Ambulance is on scene of an accident in Goonellabah.

AN elderly man is believed to have suffered minor injuries after his car ploughed into a shopfront.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed paramedics were attending the scene of the accident, where a car is believed to have driven through the shopfront of a vacant store in a Goonellabah shopping complex.

He said a man aged in his 70s, believed to be the driver, has only suffered minor injuries.

"He was not trapped and is out of the vehicle," the spokesman said.

Police are also on scene of the accident.