FIREFIGHTERS were called to a car alight in East Lismore early this morning.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said one crew from Goonellabah was called to Wade Park on Military Rd about 1am.

She said firefighters worked to control the blaze and police also attended the scene.

Police have been approached for comment.