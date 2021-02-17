Menu
MVA: Emergency services are at the scene of a crash after a vehicle ploughed 30m down the side of Cynthia Wilson Drive, East Lismore.
News

Car crashes on one of Lismore’s steepest streets

Alison Paterson
17th Feb 2021 11:38 AM
UPDATE 12.15PM: Paramedics have treated a woman at the scene of a crash after a vehicle left the road and plowed 30m down a steep embankment earlier today.   Ambulance NSW confirmed they were called to the incident around 10.50am.   One road ambulance attended the crash and paramedics treated the woman for shock and minor grazes.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Anthony Smith said the cause of the incident is being investigated.

ORIGINA: Emergency services are at the scene of a motor vehicle crash on one of the steepest residential roads in Lismore.

Around 10.30am today police, paramedics and firefighters were alerted to an incident where a car had run off Cynthia Wilson Drive in East Lismore.

The car travelled some 30m down an embankment.

While initial reports said people were trapped in the vehicle, it is understood all occupants were able to remove themselves from the car.

Paramedics from Ambulance NSW are on scene treating one woman.

A Fire and Rescue NSW Lismore crew is at the incident assisting police.

Police said they are still investigating how the incident occurred.

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

