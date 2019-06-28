Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car has crashed through a barrier on the first floor of the Marion Shopping Centre car park. Picture: SA Police
A car has crashed through a barrier on the first floor of the Marion Shopping Centre car park. Picture: SA Police
News

Car crashes off two-storey carpark roof

by Elizabeth Henson
28th Jun 2019 1:28 PM

An elderly man is lucky to have escaped serious injury after his car crashed through a barrier on Westfield Marion's second-level carpark and nose-dived into the ground below.

Witnesses have told how the Ford Festiva missed them by just metres as the out-of-control vehicle careered across a set of outside stairs and ploughed off the edge of the building just before 9am this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, near the bus interchange on Sturt Rd.

Miraculously, the driver and passers-by were not seriously injured in the smash, police say.

The driver was taken to hospital and police are investigating the circumstances surround the incident.


One witness, who did not wish to be named, said he was standing at the bus stop when he heard a commotion.

"I heard a smash and then a couple of seconds later, a car just sped through and hit the rails and came off, smashed on the ground and flipped over," he told The Advertiser.

The car landed about 3m from him.

"I grabbed my phone and called the ambulance straight away while a whole bunch of other guys managed to lift the car up," he said.

"There were a couple of seconds where there was just a bit of silence and shock. It didn't seem real."

The man said he was understandably "rattled" by the incident.

Zach Georgiou, 20, said he was "pretty lucky" to be alive after he avoided disaster by mere metres.

A car has landed on its roof after crashing through a barrier on the first floor of the Westfield Marion shopping centre car park. Picture: SA Police
A car has landed on its roof after crashing through a barrier on the first floor of the Westfield Marion shopping centre car park. Picture: SA Police

Mr Georgiou was on the stairs when the car passed in front of him.

"I was running pretty quickly because I was about two minutes late (for work)," he said.

"As soon as I took one step on to the stairs, I looked up and saw it go straight past.

"It nose-dived, went straight head first into the ground and then flipped straight over.

"When it flipped over, the wheels were continuing going.

"The car was steaming up … and a whole bunch of people rushed over to help flip the car."

Mr Georgiou was surprised no one was seriously hurt.

"I'm amazed that there were no serious injuries," he said. "I thought, 'there's no way he's walking out of there'."

The Marion bus interchange has now been closed, with diversions in place.

editors picks

Top Stories

    The hefty price tag to finish controversial sculpture

    premium_icon The hefty price tag to finish controversial sculpture

    Art & Theatre "IN ALL fairness, the artist was in a very difficult work situation where he was being yelled at and abused 50-100 times a day.”

    • 28th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    'Cult leader' lost defamation case, now he's paid the price

    premium_icon 'Cult leader' lost defamation case, now he's paid the price

    News Universal Medicine founder has paid Esther Rockett's legal fees

    Macadamia farm fined, pesticide contractor cautioned

    premium_icon Macadamia farm fined, pesticide contractor cautioned

    Environment The EPA has fined the farm over record-keeping of pesticide use

    • 28th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Beloved doctor retires after 31 years of compassionate care

    premium_icon Beloved doctor retires after 31 years of compassionate care

    Health "Everywhere you go everyone knows Dr Kerle.”