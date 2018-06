Emergency services have responded to an incident in Oliver Avenue in Goonellabah.

A MAN has been treated by paramedics after his vehicle crashed into a property in Goonellabah.

Emergency services were called to the Oliver Ave address shortly after 4.15pm.

Paramedics have treated an elderly man, the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The house did not appear to be damaged.