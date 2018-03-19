Woman critical after car hits tree and power pole at Ballina

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to a crash at South Ballina.

A WOMAN has been transported by helicopter to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition after a crash which left two injured in Ballina overnight.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said a vehicle was heading north on River Drive, South Ballina when it left the roadway and collided with a tree and a power pole about 10.30pm yesterday.

He said a passenger, a woman in her 30s, was flown by Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to Gold Coast University Hospital with leg and possible internal injuries.

It was reported that a woman was trapped by compression - she was released by local SES rescue.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

He is yet to be interviewed by police and no charges have yet been laid in relation to the incident.