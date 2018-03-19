Menu
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to a crash at South Ballina.
Woman critical after car hits tree and power pole at Ballina

19th Mar 2018 8:24 AM

A WOMAN has been transported by helicopter to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition after a crash which left two injured in Ballina overnight.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said a vehicle was heading north on River Drive, South Ballina when it left the roadway and collided with a tree and a power pole about 10.30pm yesterday.

He said a passenger, a woman in her 30s, was flown by Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to Gold Coast University Hospital with leg and possible internal injuries.

It was reported that a woman was trapped by compression - she was released by local SES rescue.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

He is yet to be interviewed by police and no charges have yet been laid in relation to the incident.

Lismore Northern Star
