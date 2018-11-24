Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: An elderly man was taken to the Prince Albert Tenterfield Hospital after his car crashed into a shed.
CRASH: An elderly man was taken to the Prince Albert Tenterfield Hospital after his car crashed into a shed. Marc Stapelberg
News

Car crashes into garage on border

23rd Nov 2018 1:56 PM

AN elderly man was taken to the Prince Albert Tenterfield Hospital after his car crashed into a shed on the state border just before midday this morning.

Queensland police, Queensland fire and emergency services and New South Wales ambulance attended Tenterfield St, Wallangarra around 11.48am.

A NSW Ambulance spokes person said the 84-year-old received no obvious injuries however there was significant damage to the garage.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

accident tenterfield
Stanthorpe Border Post

Top Stories

    ROYAL COMMISSION: Major parties can't say the words

    premium_icon ROYAL COMMISSION: Major parties can't say the words

    Politics Hogan optimistic about his motion, but parties fail to mention the words in long responses

    Grave concerns for small town cemetery

    premium_icon Grave concerns for small town cemetery

    News Cars, trucks impacting 'sacred' spot

    Soccer family Man-chest-hair unite

    premium_icon Soccer family Man-chest-hair unite

    News Team's funny name supports a serious cause

    This weekend's Northern Rivers produce markets list

    premium_icon This weekend's Northern Rivers produce markets list

    Whats On Where to get fresh produce and local coffee from

    Local Partners