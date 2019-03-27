Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAR FLIP: Ambulance, police and firefighters are at an incident whrre a driver has flipped their car north of Lismore.
CAR FLIP: Ambulance, police and firefighters are at an incident whrre a driver has flipped their car north of Lismore. Trevor Veale
News

Car crashes and flips onto roof

Alison Paterson
by
27th Mar 2019 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR has suffered leg injuries after a car has flipped onto its roof north-east of Lismore this afternoon.

According to an Ambulance NSW spokeswoman, Around 2.46pm a motor vehicle has rolled over and one road unit is in attendance at the incident on Nimbin Rd at Boorie Creek.

"A car has flipped onto its roof and is obstructing two lanes of traffic,” she said.

"The driver, a 45-year-old woman is walking but is in shock and possibly suffering minor injuries.

"The driver will also be assessed by paramedics for possible internal injuries.”

It is believed the vehicle was travelling north when the incident occurred.

Police and firefighters are also in attendance.

More to come.

ambulance nsw car crash firefighters hospital mva
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Game-changer' Norco expansion underway

    premium_icon 'Game-changer' Norco expansion underway

    Business WORK set to start on $30 million expansion of Norco's ice cream facilities

    • 27th Mar 2019 3:30 PM
    Tex Mex Cantina announced for new shopping precinct

    premium_icon Tex Mex Cantina announced for new shopping precinct

    Business Rockpool Dining Group brings El Camino Cantina

    'Heaviest rain in a long time': Rain brings a cool change

    premium_icon 'Heaviest rain in a long time': Rain brings a cool change

    Weather How much more rain is in store this week?