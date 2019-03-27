Car crashes and flips onto roof

CAR FLIP: Ambulance, police and firefighters are at an incident whrre a driver has flipped their car north of Lismore.

A CAR has suffered leg injuries after a car has flipped onto its roof north-east of Lismore this afternoon.

According to an Ambulance NSW spokeswoman, Around 2.46pm a motor vehicle has rolled over and one road unit is in attendance at the incident on Nimbin Rd at Boorie Creek.

"A car has flipped onto its roof and is obstructing two lanes of traffic,” she said.

"The driver, a 45-year-old woman is walking but is in shock and possibly suffering minor injuries.

"The driver will also be assessed by paramedics for possible internal injuries.”

It is believed the vehicle was travelling north when the incident occurred.

Police and firefighters are also in attendance.

