CAR FLIP: Emergency services are on scene at at a car crash on Wyrallah Rd near Woodburn. Trevor Veale

UPDATE 12:11pm BALLINA highway Patrol's Senior Constable Richard Hayden said the cause of the single-vehicle accident is still under investigation.

He said the middle-aged male driver was trapped for up to 30 minutes before he was extracted through a side window by emergency services.

Ambulance and fire services from Evans Head and Lismore also attended the scene.

Sen Const Hayden said the man's injuries did not appear to be severe.

He said driver distraction may have been an issue.

UPDATE: 11.10AM An ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics are on scene at the car crash on Wyrallah Rd, Tucki Tucki..

"There is one person, (there were) not trapped," she said.

"The person is being assessed at the moment to see if they will be transported to hospital."

REPORTS have come in of a car having flipped over with one person trapped on the Wyrallah Rid north of Woodburn.

Emergency services including ambulance and Fire & Rescue are on their way to the scene.

Drivers in the area are urged to take extra care.

More to come.