Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAR FLIP: Emergency services are on scene at at a car crash on Wyrallah Rd near Woodburn.
CAR FLIP: Emergency services are on scene at at a car crash on Wyrallah Rd near Woodburn. Trevor Veale
News

Car crash on Wyrallah Rd

Alison Paterson
jennifer crawley
by and
3rd Jun 2018 10:54 AM

UPDATE 12:11pm BALLINA highway Patrol's Senior Constable Richard Hayden said the cause of the single-vehicle accident is still under investigation.

He said the middle-aged male driver was trapped for up to 30 minutes before he was extracted through a side window by emergency services.

Ambulance and fire services from Evans Head and Lismore also attended the scene.

Sen Const Hayden said the man's injuries did not appear to be severe.

He said driver distraction may have been an issue.

 

UPDATE: 11.10AM An ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics are on scene at the car crash on Wyrallah Rd, Tucki Tucki..

"There is one person, (there were) not trapped," she said.

"The person is being assessed at the moment to see if they will be transported to hospital."

 

REPORTS have come in of a car having flipped over with one person trapped on the Wyrallah Rid north of Woodburn.

Emergency services including ambulance and Fire & Rescue are on their way to the scene.

Drivers in the area are urged to take extra care.

More to come.

car accident car crash fire and emergency services northern rivers ermegency
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Glitter and wig, fun and Bingo!

    Glitter and wig, fun and Bingo!

    Whats On TIMBERLINA is coming from Newcastle to offer a fabulous day of entertainment.

    • 3rd Jun 2018 11:12 AM
    Man rescued from overturned tinny

    premium_icon Man rescued from overturned tinny

    News Man rescued from overturned tinny in dark rough water

    • 3rd Jun 2018 10:46 AM
    Dragon brings 80s UK chartbusters

    Dragon brings 80s UK chartbusters

    Whats On The band will also play all their hits

    'Outstanding' thesis earns top honour at graduation

    'Outstanding' thesis earns top honour at graduation

    News An American scientist has graduated with SCU's highest accolade.

    Local Partners