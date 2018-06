CAR CRASH: A car crash on the Pacific Hwy at Knockrow saw emergency services called to attend. Drivers are being asked to take extra care over the Queen's Birthday Weekend.

CAR CRASH: A car crash on the Pacific Hwy at Knockrow saw emergency services called to attend. Drivers are being asked to take extra care over the Queen's Birthday Weekend. File

EMERGENCY services have been called to a car crash on the Pacific Hwy and drivers in the southbound lanes are asked to take extra care.

Livetraffic.com reported the incident on the M1 at Knockrow just before 2pm today.

An Ambulance NSW media spokeswoman confirmed they were called around 1:50pm.

"We sent one paramedic but they were not needed," she said.

"No-one was injured or needed transportation."

Meanwhile, drivers are urged to take extra care in the area.