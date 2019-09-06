Car crash on Pacific Highway south of Ballina

CAR CRASH: Two ambulance crews are on their way a single car crash on the Pacific Highway.

CAR CRASH: Two ambulance crews are on their way a single car crash on the Pacific Highway. Daily Telegraph

UPDATE, 5.35pm: A MAN has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital after a single car crash on the Pacific Highway this afternoon.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they were called to the incident around 4.22pm.

"Two ambulance crews attended, they treated a man in his 50s who had sustained a minor heady injury," he said,

"He was transported to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition."

Police and Fire & Rescue also attended.

Original story: EMERGENCY services are on their way to a car crash on the Pacific Highway south of Ballina.

An Ambulance spokeswoman said two crew are on their way to a car crash on the Pacific Hwy near Pimlico.

She said a patient was understood to be possibly suffering a head injury.

"We have two crews on their their way," she said.

"There are report of a single car MVA and a patient is bleeding from the head."

More to come.