Car crash on Pacific Highway south of Ballina
UPDATE, 5.35pm: A MAN has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital after a single car crash on the Pacific Highway this afternoon.
An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they were called to the incident around 4.22pm.
"Two ambulance crews attended, they treated a man in his 50s who had sustained a minor heady injury," he said,
"He was transported to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition."
Police and Fire & Rescue also attended.
Original story: EMERGENCY services are on their way to a car crash on the Pacific Highway south of Ballina.
An Ambulance spokeswoman said two crew are on their way to a car crash on the Pacific Hwy near Pimlico.
She said a patient was understood to be possibly suffering a head injury.
"We have two crews on their their way," she said.
"There are report of a single car MVA and a patient is bleeding from the head."
