CAR CRASH: Two ambulance crews are on their way a single car crash on the Pacific Highway.
Car crash on Pacific Highway south of Ballina

Alison Paterson
by
6th Sep 2019 5:10 PM | Updated: 5:35 PM
UPDATE, 5.35pm: A MAN has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital after a single car crash on the Pacific Highway this afternoon.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they were called to the incident around 4.22pm.

"Two ambulance crews attended, they treated a man in his 50s who had sustained a minor heady injury," he said,

"He was transported to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition."

Police and Fire & Rescue also attended.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services are on their way to a car crash on the Pacific Highway south of Ballina.

An Ambulance spokeswoman said two crew are on their way to a car crash on the Pacific Hwy near Pimlico.

She said a patient was understood to be possibly suffering a head injury.

"We have two crews on their their way," she said.

"There are report of a single car MVA and a patient is bleeding from the head."

More to come.

